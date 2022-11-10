British-Egyptian hunger striker Alaa Abd El-Fattah in 'good health'- Public Prosecution

A medical report showed that the British-Egyptian jailed activist, Alaa Abd El-Fattah is in "good health", Egypt's Public Prosecution said in a statement on Thursday, Reuters reports.

Abd El-Fattah, who has been on hunger strike since 2 April, had said he would stop drinking water on Sunday to coincide with the opening of the COP27 climate change talks that Egypt is hosting in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

His family has said they are deeply worried about his condition, and that prison officials had told them on Thursday that there had been a medical intervention to sustain him.

READ: Egyptian authorities intervene in prisoner's hunger strike, family says