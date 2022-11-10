Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran executes 2 convicted of killing 4 police officers 

November 10, 2022 at 10:33 am | Published in: Iran, Middle East, News
Iranian flags flutter during an inauguration ceremony for new equipment and infrastructure on February 25, 2019 at the Shahid Beheshti Port in the southeastern Iranian coastal city of Chabahar, on the Gulf of Oman. [ATTA KENARE / AFP/ Getty]
Iranian flags flutter on 25 February 2019 [ATTA KENARE/AFP/ Getty]
 November 10, 2022 at 10:33 am

Iran has executed two men convicted of killing four policemen in 2016 in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

The judiciary's Mizan Online website said the two men, Rashid Baluch and Eshaq Askani, were put to death on Tuesday after being convicted of killing four police officers in 2016.

The men were also found guilty of wounding several police officers in 2016, the site added.

The two men were members of the Jaish Al-Adl (Army of Justice); a group designated by Tehran as "terrorists", it said.

READ: Iran judiciary says it will deal firmly with protesters

Categories
IranMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments