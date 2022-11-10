Iran executes 2 convicted of killing 4 police officers 

Iran has executed two men convicted of killing four policemen in 2016 in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

The judiciary's Mizan Online website said the two men, Rashid Baluch and Eshaq Askani, were put to death on Tuesday after being convicted of killing four police officers in 2016.

The men were also found guilty of wounding several police officers in 2016, the site added.

The two men were members of the Jaish Al-Adl (Army of Justice); a group designated by Tehran as "terrorists", it said.

