Abbas slams Lapid's remarks that peace does not come through UN institutions

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday condemned outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's remarks that peace does not come through UN institutions.

Abbas' spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said that going to the UN is a legitimate right for all, and that the continuous Israeli attempts to disregard international legitimacy pose a challenge to the world and to human rights groups.

This comes as Lapid said: "The path to resolving the conflict does not pass through the corridors of the United Nations or through other international institutions, and there will be consequences for the Palestinian step in the UN."

Abu Rudeineh said that the constant threats by Israeli leaders and accusations against the PA, claiming it is taking unilateral steps, are surprising because Israel takes unilateral measures on a daily basis, whether by violating agreements or by not complying with them.

"The State of Palestine has the right to resort to international legitimacy and international law, and the Palestinian people and their leadership will not give up their rights guaranteed by international legitimacy and international law," he said.

