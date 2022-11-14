Iran indicts 800 people over 'riots' in three provinces

Iranian judicial authorities have indicted about 800 people for their alleged involvement in "recent riots" in the provinces of Hormozgan, Isfahan and Markazi, the judiciary's Mizan Online and local sites reported.

According to judiciary data, more than 2,200 people have been charged with involvement in the recent anti-government protests which began two months ago, half of them in Tehran, however, human rights organisations estimate the number at more than 15,000 people.

The Mizan Online website quoted the Hormozgan Prosecutor, Mojtaba Ghahremani, as saying that 164 people would be indicted over their "involvement in the recent riots against security forces" in the province.

The defendants are accused of assembly and conspiracy against the security of the country, spreading propaganda against the regime, disturbing public order, rioting, inciting murder, injuring security personnel, and damaging public property, it said

In Markazi province, the Public Prosecutor, Abdul-Mahdi Mousavi, announced the indictment of 276 people, as reported by IRNA news agency.

One hundred men who were arrested during the protests were released without trial after signing pledges not to take part in future demonstrations.

Iran has been rocked by protests since 16 September, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

READ: Iran slams German French leaders for 'supporting' anti-government protests