Iran calls on Saudi to change 'unfriendly' behaviour 

Iran yesterday called on Saudi Arabia to change its "unfriendly" behaviour, after accusing Riyadh of encouraging anti-government protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death while in police custody.

"We do not seek to increase tension in the region, and we are committed to the path of negotiations with Saudi Arabia and the reached understandings," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani during a press conference.

Kanaani added that Tehran will use "diplomacy" to change Riyadh's "unfriendly behaviour", stressing that his country "considers the security of its neighbours as its own."

Iran has been rocked by protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on 16 September in the capital, Tehran.

Dozens of people, including members of the security forces have died during the protests.

Tehran has accused hostile countries, including the United States, of supporting the protests. Last week, it accused Riyadh of funding hostile media organisations and threatened to retaliate against these "destabilising actions".

In early 2016, Riyadh severed its diplomatic ties with Tehran after Iranian protesters stormed the kingdom's consular offices following the execution of Saudi Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

Last year, the two countries began dialogue mediated by Iraq to restore ties.

In July last year, Baghdad announced preparations for a public meeting between the Iranian and Iraqi foreign ministers, however, no date has yet been set for such a meeting.

Kanaani has also denied media reports that Iraqi mediation had stopped after Muhammad Shaya al-Sudani took over as prime minister in October.

READ: Russia calls on Iran, Saudi Arabia to resolve differences through dialogue