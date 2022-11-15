Israel soldiers arrested after helping arms burglars

A number of Israeli occupation soldiers have been arrested for helping people steal arms from military bases in the occupied Golan Heights, local media reported yesterday.

No information was provided as to how many soldiers were arrested, but the Jerusalem Post reported that the investigative unit of the Israeli Military Police, which was involved in the arrest of the suspects, believes that Israeli soldiers helped the thieves raid the army base of Tznobar and steal some 70,000 bullets and 70 grenades.

Israel is now probing whether the burglars were given information about the military base from the detained soldiers, JPost reported.

Former Major General, Itzhak Brik, accused the Israeli army on Sunday of doing nothing to stop arms being stolen from army bases.

Israeli occupation authorities fear that the stolen arms might end up in the hands of criminal organisations or Palestinian resistance groups in the occupied West Bank.

