Senior Hamas delegation visits top Lebanon security official

A senior delegation from Hamas has met with the Director General of the Lebanese General Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, in his office in Beirut, the movement said in a statement.

The delegation was headed by a member of Hamas Political Bureau and deputy head abroad, Musa Abu Marzouk, and included a member of the Arab and Islamic Relations Office, Osama Hamdan, and the movement's representative in Lebanon, Ahmed Abdel Hadi.

Abu Marzouk briefed the Lebanese official on the latest developments in the Palestinian file, including the daily Israeli aggression on the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, warning of the escalation of attacks and Judaisation of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The two sides also discussed the conditions of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

Abu Marzouk stressed the movement's keenness to achieve Palestinian reconciliation and unity based on confronting the Israeli occupation, noting that the current stage requires supporting the Palestinian people in confronting the Israeli occupation and defending their sanctities.

He also stressed Hamas' keenness on the fraternal relationship with Lebanon, calling on the state to provide a decent life for Palestinian refugees until they return to their homes.

For his part, General Ibrahim affirmed his support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, and expressed his understanding of the conditions of the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, praising any effort aimed at achieving national unity.