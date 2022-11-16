Portuguese / Spanish / English

Aramco: Hydrogen talks with Japan, South Korea are advancing

November 16, 2022 at 1:33 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, COP27, International Organisations, Japan, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, UAE
A general view shows the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Dammam city, 450 kms east of the Saudi capital Riyadh, 23 November 2007. [AFP PHOTO/HASSAN AMMAR / Getty]
A general view shows the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 23 November 2007 [AFP PHOTO/HASSAN AMMAR/Getty]
 November 16, 2022 at 1:33 pm

Saudi Aramco is moving forward in talks to supply blue hydrogen to Asia over the next five years, according to the company's chief technology officer, Bloomberg reports.

According to the report, the main energy producer is the UAE which is also investing in blue hydrogen and looking at shipments to Asia.

"We are in serious negotiations with a number of players," Ahmad Al-Khowaiter said in an interview at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt. "South Korea and Japan are, I would say, the ones farthest along in discussions."

The world's biggest oil company, Aramco, wants to become a major exporter of blue hydrogen which is seen as crucial for the transition to cleaner energy.

OPINION: What will become of the American-Saudi review in relations?

Categories
Asia & AmericasCOP27International OrganisationsJapanMiddle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaUAE
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments