Aramco: Hydrogen talks with Japan, South Korea are advancing

Saudi Aramco is moving forward in talks to supply blue hydrogen to Asia over the next five years, according to the company's chief technology officer, Bloomberg reports.

According to the report, the main energy producer is the UAE which is also investing in blue hydrogen and looking at shipments to Asia.

"We are in serious negotiations with a number of players," Ahmad Al-Khowaiter said in an interview at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt. "South Korea and Japan are, I would say, the ones farthest along in discussions."

The world's biggest oil company, Aramco, wants to become a major exporter of blue hydrogen which is seen as crucial for the transition to cleaner energy.

