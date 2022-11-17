Kremlin says UN gave assurances on Russia exports in grain deal

The Kremlin said, on Thursday, it had been given assurances by the United Nations that work will be finalised on removing barriers to Russia's exports of agricultural products and fertilisers, Reuters reports.

Moscow said, earlier on Thursday, it had agreed to let the Black Sea grain deal, which facilitates Ukrainian agricultural exports from its southern ports on the Black Sea, roll over for another 120 days without any changes to its terms.

Had Moscow raised objections to its extension, the deal would have ended on 19 November.

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have said commitments to secure the removal of Western barriers – both direct sanctions on a State agricultural bank and the indirect impact of sanctions on Russia's shipping and financial sectors – are a crucial part of the deal.

In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said: "There is an assurance from the UN that work will be finalised to ensure the export of Russian food and fertilisers."

He said Russia had already seen progress towards easing sanctions, citing a joint statement by the United States, Britain and the EU to not sanction Russian food and fertiliser exporters, and said work was under way to "fully lift" the remaining obstacles.

READ: Turkiye calls for Russia grain to be exported