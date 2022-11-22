Ex-Tunisia President condemns global hypocrisy towards Qatar World Cup

Former Tunisian President, Monsef Marzouki, said that Qatar's success in organising the World Cup is a great incentive for Arabs, Muslims and all countries of the world and confirmation that they can perform miracles if there is political and popular will. He criticised the "hypocrisy" of Western countries and their adoption of a double discourse, especially during the Western media's coverage of this Qatar achievement.

Marzouki told Qatar's Al Jazeera that Qatar is "the only place where we feel joy in the sea of Arab sorrows and failures, and what is happening now (the Qatar World Cup) is an encouragement to Arabs, Muslims and all third world countries that we can do miracles and overcome all obstacles if there is political will and intelligence." Look what Qatar has done in just ten years.

Marzouki also criticised the" fierce attack "by the Western media against Qatar, and the duplicity of Western rhetoric, as "they defend democracy and – in return – brazenly support Arab tyranny, and the latest version of what is happening in my country", in a reference to the West's support for Tunisian President Qais.

"The media in Europe has a problem with the success of any Arab Muslim country; there is a kind of jealousy for the success of Arab countries; they do not want success for Qatar as a self-reliant country, there is cultural racism rooted in the West, and they have not yet understood that the cities of the future are no longer the monopoly of the Western world."

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, inaugurated, on Sunday evening, the twenty-second edition of the football World Cup in a magnificent ceremony.

