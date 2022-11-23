Iran accuses Israel of assassinating a Revolutionary Guard officer in Syria

The Iranian news agency, Tasnim, reported on Wednesday that Israeli agents assassinated an Iranian Revolutionary Guards officer, Davoud Jafari, near the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Tuesday.

According to the agency, "a serviceman of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force working as a military adviser in Syria has been martyred at the hands of the Zionist regime's elements after a roadside bomb blast near Damascus, the IRGC announced".

"The IRGC also emphasised that the "fake and criminal Zionist regime" will undoubtedly receive a response for this crime," added Tasnim.

The Israeli Army Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, made a statement on Tuesday evening saying there is a need to accelerate operational plans and strengthen cooperation between Israel and the US against Iran and its proxies in the region, referring to what he described as the "critical" stage in the face of the "Iranian nuclear threat".

Kochavi's statements came during a series of meetings he held with US officials at the Pentagon and the White House during a five-day visit to the US that began last Sunday. This will be the last visit in his capacity as Chief of Staff, as he will leave the position at the end of this year.

