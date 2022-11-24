Israel: chief of staff cuts short US visit after Jerusalem bombings

Israel's Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has cut short his five-day visit to the US early following a double bombing in Jerusalem, an army spokesman said on Wednesday. He is expected to arrive back in the occupation state at noon today, having been briefed on events in the city by army officers.

An Israeli settler was killed and 19 other people were wounded in a double bombing attack in the Ramon settlement neighbourhood in Jerusalem. All Israeli settlements and settlers are illegal under international law.

Early indications are that a Palestinian man on a motorcycle went to the bus station and placed an explosive device inside a suitcase that was activated remotely. The second device was apparently placed on a motorcycle.

READ: Settlers block roads in occupied West Bank