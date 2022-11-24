Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel: chief of staff cuts short US visit after Jerusalem bombings

November 24, 2022 at 9:31 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
IDF Chief Aviv Kochavi makes a statemnent on November 12, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel [Amir Levy/Getty Images]
IDF Chief Aviv Kochavi makes a statement on November 12, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel [Amir Levy/Getty Images]
 November 24, 2022 at 9:31 am

Israel's Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has cut short his five-day visit to the US early following a double bombing in Jerusalem, an army spokesman said on Wednesday. He is expected to arrive back in the occupation state at noon today, having been briefed on events in the city by army officers.

An Israeli settler was killed and 19 other people were wounded in a double bombing attack in the Ramon settlement neighbourhood in Jerusalem. All Israeli settlements and settlers are illegal under international law.

Early indications are that a Palestinian man on a motorcycle went to the bus station and placed an explosive device inside a suitcase that was activated remotely. The second device was apparently placed on a motorcycle.

READ: Settlers block roads in occupied West Bank

Categories
Asia & AmericasIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUS
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments