Russia: European sanctions will not affect the financing of Turkish nuclear plant

Deputy Director-General of the Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation (Rosatom), Kirill Komarov, announced that the EU's sanctions against Moscow will not pose a problem for financing the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Mersin, southern Turkiye.

This came in statements at the International Nuclear Energy Conference Atomexpo 2022 held in the Russian city of Sochi on Monday, in which Komarov explained that Akkuyu is the current largest nuclear power plant construction site in the world.

He said, "With a project of this size, more than 20,000 people are employed on site, and the most active project phase is currently ongoing, with the scheduled completion of the first unit, along with the delivery of nuclear fuel, set for 2023." He also added that Turkiye has become very close to being a nuclear power and a country with nuclear technology.

Komarov stressed that all of the project's funding is from Russia, adding, "The funding comes from Rosatom's own funds and loans from Russian banks. Last year alone, Rosatom for the first time acquired more than $800 million in green financing from banks, along with regular loans not linked to green commitments."

The first reactor at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is scheduled to enter service in 2023.

