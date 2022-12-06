Al-Khatib: 'Al-Aqsa will never be for anyone except Muslims'

Deputy Head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Sheikh Kamal Al-Khatib, yesterday reiterated that "Al-Aqsa Mosque will never be for anyone except Muslims."

Speaking to Kuwait's Al-Mugtama Magazine, Al-Khatib stressed that the "dangerous conspiracies against Al-Aqsa Mosque and its Western Wall necessitate that all Palestinians come together and make sure that they will never give up their rights to this holy site."

He called on Palestinians to double their presence within the mosque's yards.

Israelis, backed by the Israeli government and protected by heavily armed occupation forces, carry out daily raids into Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli occupation authorities regularly deport Palestinian activists and worshippers from the Muslim holy site and ban them from entering it for weeks in order to make it easy for settlers to carry out their Judaisation plans.

