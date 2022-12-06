Iran closes businesses of football legend who supported protesters

The Iranian judiciary has closed a jewellery store and restaurant belonging to football legend Ali Daei after he supported protesters' calls for strikes this week, local media reported yesterday.

The ISNA news agency, quoting the judiciary media centre, said Daei's shop and restaurant in Tehran's fashionable north end had been ordered to close.

ISNA added that "after cooperating with anti-revolutionary groups in cyberspace to obstruct peace and business of the market, a court order was issued to close the Noor Jewelry Showroom."

It added that an order had been issued to close a restaurant linked to Daei, without providing further details.

Daei said last week that he had been targeted with threats after supporting the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old died on 16 September while in the custody of the morality police, for violating the strict dress code imposed on women in the Islamic Republic.

Protests have been ongoing since her death.

Daei's 109 goals at the international level were long unsurpassed until September, when Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo broke his record. The footballer played in Iran's legendary 2-1 World Cup victory against the United States in 1998.

READ: Iran threatens celebrities supporting Mahsa Amini protests