Israel will fail to Judaise occupied Jerusalem, says Sheikh Raed Salah

The head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Sheikh Raed Salah, said on Tuesday that Palestinians will foil Israeli efforts to Judaise occupied Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arab48.com has reported. Sheikh Salah pointed out that the Israeli occupation authorities are seeking to Judaise the land, historical sites and holy places in the occupied city.

"The plans to Judaise the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque are explicit and clear for everyone," explained the veteran civil rights campaigner. "Nevertheless, despite the suffering and humiliation inflicted on Al-Aqsa Mosque, and despite the Israeli ambitions to judaise it across history, its Islamic identity remains to this day and will last until the Day of Judgement."

Sheikh Salah hailed the notable presence of Palestine at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with its flag displayed proudly by football supporters and Israeli journalists being shunned. "This proves that the Arab and Islamic nations love Palestine and support Palestinian rights, unlike the leaders of their regimes." This was a reference to the Arab states which have normalised relations with Israel.

Arab48.com reported Sheikh Salah's comments at a time of Jewish mobilisation to increase the incursions at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Hanukah holiday on 18 December. Palestinians in Israel and the occupied West Bank have been called upon to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and stay there in order to undermine the planned desecration of the sacred site.

READ: Israel's exports of polished diamond up since start of this year