Hamas: Activities begin to mark 35th anniversary

Hamas yesterday announced the start of activities for its 35th anniversary under the slogan "We are coming with a roaring flood."

During a press conference held in front of the house of Hamas founder, Sheikh Ahmad Yassin, Hamas official Usama Al-Muzaini said: "We announce the start of the activities of Hamas 35th anniversary from the house of Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin."

Al-Muzaini, head of Hamas' Shura Council in Gaza, added: "We say to Sheikh Yassin that we are still on your path and we will continue respecting the values and principles on which Hamas was launched in 1987."

He reiterated that his movement "will continue protecting the interests of the Palestinians, freedom, dignity and Jihad."

The senior official added: "Our resistance has been making wonderful achievements in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem."

Addressing the Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails, Al-Muzaini said: "All praise to you… We swear that we will free you. All praise to the people who dig tunnels and have been working day and night to prepare for the great battle with the occupation."

