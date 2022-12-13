Jordan, Turkiye discuss military cooperation 

Jordan's Chief of Staff Yousef Huneiti met the Turkish Ambassador to the kingdom, Ismail Aramaz, yesterday to discuss military cooperation between the two countries.

The kingdom's army said in an official statement that the officials discussed "cooperation and coordination, and ways to enhance bilateral relations to serve the interests of the armed forces of the two countries."

The meeting was attended by a "number of senior Jordanian military officers," it added in its statement.

Ankara and Amman have a number of military agreements including for the exchange of knowledge and joint military exercises.

OPINION: Why are oil tankers stuck in Turkiye waters?