Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jordan, Turkiye discuss military cooperation 

December 13, 2022 at 10:41 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Jordan, Middle East, News, Turkey
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (3rd R), Abdullah II (2nd L) attend an inter-delegational meeting at Raghadan Palace in Amman, Jordan on 21 August, 2017 [Kayhan Özer/Anadolu Agency]
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (3rd R), Abdullah II (2nd L) attend an inter-delegational meeting at Raghadan Palace in Amman, Jordan on 21 August, 2017 [Kayhan Özer/Anadolu Agency]
 December 13, 2022 at 10:41 am

Jordan's Chief of Staff Yousef Huneiti met the Turkish Ambassador to the kingdom, Ismail Aramaz, yesterday to discuss military cooperation between the two countries.

The kingdom's army said in an official statement that the officials discussed "cooperation and coordination, and ways to enhance bilateral relations to serve the interests of the armed forces of the two countries."

The meeting was attended by a "number of senior Jordanian military officers," it added in its statement.

Ankara and Amman have a number of military agreements including for the exchange of knowledge and joint military exercises.

OPINION: Why are oil tankers stuck in Turkiye waters?

Categories
Europe & RussiaJordanMiddle EastNewsTurkey
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments