Arab League urges ICC to end Israel escalations against Palestinians

Palestinian resistance groups attend funeral of youth killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin on 12 December 2022 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States yesterday called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to assume its responsibilities in the face of Israel's continuous and systematic escalation against the Palestinian people.

The Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories in the Arab League, Dr Saeed Abu Ali, said in a statement that the Israeli occupation's targeting of children in Palestine continues, noting that the number of Palestinian child martyrs this year has reached 61 children.

He added that Israel has arrested 815 children since the beginning of the year, and is still holding about 150 children in its prisons, noting that more than 50,000 children have been arrested by the Israeli occupation forces since 1967.

Abu Ali demanded the United Nations secretary-general, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the European Union, and all international organisations concerned with children rights to assume their responsibilities and provide protection for the Palestinian people.

