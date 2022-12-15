Latest News
Libya probes decision to extradite Lockerbie suspect to US
Israel crushes water pipelines with bulldozers in occupied West Bank
Saudi, UK sign defence co-operation plan to deepen military alliance
Israel prevents Palestinian Christians in Gaza from celebrating Christmas in West Bank
Charges dropped against French company that sold spyware to Egypt
UK pledges $16m to support Lebanon army
Egypt: Fake antibiotics kill several children in Egypt
Ex-Twitter employee sentenced to over 3 years for spying on Saudi dissidents
UK: Tory Party announce that ex-Mubarak minister will be senior treasurer
Sisi asks for Washington's help to reach Renaissance Dam agreement
Palestine welcomes UN resolution confirming its sovereignty over its resources
EU: MEPs call for international conference supporting two-state solution
Iran seizes ship carrying 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf
Marzouki: 'Saied adopted Sisi's malicious strategy - cause deterioration then be the saviour'
Settler groups prepare to raid Al-Aqsa during Jewish holidays
