Settler groups prepare to raid Al-Aqsa during Jewish holidays

The Union of Temple Mount Institutions has called on its supporters and followers to raid Al-Aqsa Mosque during the eight-day Jewish holiday of Hanukkah which starts on 19 December, Ma'an news reported yesterday.

The official Jewish rabbinate in cooperation with the Western Wall Heritage Trust and the Israeli occupation's Municipality of Jerusalem placed a huge menorah at Al-Buraq Plaza ahead of the Hanukkah festivities.

According to the Jewish Rabbinate, the menorah's candles will be lit everyday at 4:30pm Jerusalem time.

Right-wing Jews have repeatedly used Jewish holidays to raid the Muslim holy sit of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

