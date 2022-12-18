Saudi Arabia urges 'swift' probe into killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon

Saudi Arabia has called for a swift investigation into the killing of an Irish peacekeeper in southern Lebanon, reports Anadolu Agency.

A soldier with the UN peace mission UNIFIL was killed and three others injured when their vehicle came under fire in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

Lebanese media said a problem occurred between local residents and a UNIFIL patrol over the convoy's route, where gunshots were heard.

In a statement late Friday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack on the UNIFL forces and called for "an immediate and transparent investigation" into the circumstances of the attack.

The statement reiterated the kingdom's "total rejection of all forms of violence" and affirmed support for the UNIFIL mission.

UNIFIL is a multinational peacekeeping force that has been deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978. Its primary objective is to maintain security in the region and monitor a cessation-of-hostilities agreement.

Following the 2006 war between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah, UNIFIL was tasked with ensuring the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which called for a cease-fire between the warring sides and an Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon.

