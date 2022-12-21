Erdogan: Turkiye, Senegal determined to deepen cooperation

Turkiye and Senegal will continue to enhance bilateral cooperation in several areas, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"We have a common will to develop our cooperation with Senegal in every field," Erdogan said at a news conference with his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall in the capital Ankara.

During their meeting at the presidential complex, Erdogan said they discussed economic, defence, and trade issues, as well as efforts against terrorism, including the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

"We will always strive to develop our economic relations with Africa in a fair and balanced way, and we will conduct our commercial relations on a win-win basis," he said.

Bilateral trade between Turkiye and Senegal reached $540 million in 2021, and the target now is $1 billion, he added.

Erdogan said he also exchanged views with Sall on the Ukraine war.

For his part, Sall appreciated Turkiye's "concrete contributions" to prevent a global food crisis by mediating between Moscow and Kyiv.

He said bilateral cooperation between the countries continues in every field, including the defence sector.