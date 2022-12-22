Houthis: Oman delegation in Sanaa to convey Saudi truce proposals

Chief negotiator of Yemen's Houthi group, Muhammad Abdul Salam, said an Omani delegation visited the capital Sanaa yesterday to convey proposals put forward by Saudi Arabia and international parties, the group's Al-Masirah TV channel reported.

Abdul Salam was quoted as saying that paying the salaries of government employees in Houthi-controlled areas and the Arab coalition's lifting of restrictions on airports and ports represent a basis for achieving progress in the humanitarian file as a prelude to progress in the rest of files.

He praised the role played by Oman, which he said had provided a lot of "support" to achieve peace in Yemen and in the humanitarian file, adding that the Omani delegations' repeated visits to Sanaa is "evidence of their good efforts".

This visit comes more than two and a half months after the end of the United Nations-brokered ceasefire between the Houthis and the internationally recognised government.

Earlier this month, Riyadh held talks with the US and UN to discuss ways to extend the truce and stop the war in Yemen.

Yemen is experiencing a humanitarian crisis, which the United Nations says is the worst in the world, with 80 per cent of Yemenis living on the brink of famine.

