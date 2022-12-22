Palestinian group vows to carry out military op against Israeli raids 

The Palestinian armed group, Lions' Den, yesterday said it would launch security activities across the occupied city of Nablus.

"We inform residents of Nablus of current operational activity by our fighters throughout the city until further notice," the group said on Twitter, adding that the operation was due to the "continuous Israeli incursions into the city."

The group called on the local authorities "to stay vigilant."

"Victory is coming, God willing," the statement read.

The group's remarks come after Israel's recent announcement about its intention to storm Joseph's Tomb in the occupied city tonight.

