US accuses Russia of using weapons from North Korea, Iran in Ukraine in violation of UN resolutions

The US accused Russia on Thursday of using weapons in Ukraine procured from North Korea and Iran – violations of UN Security Council resolutions, Anadolu reports.

"The United States can confirm that the DPRK has completed an initial arms delivery to the Russian private military company known as Wagner, which paid for the equipment and currently has thousands of troops deployed to Ukraine," said American envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

"Last month the DPRK delivered infantry rockets and missiles into Russia for use by Wagner."

She said it is "despicable" that Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council, is using weapons from North Korea and Iran.

"Wagner's purchase of weapons from the DPRK to wreak destruction in Ukraine also contributes to instability on the Korean peninsula by giving the DPRK funds it can use to further develop its prohibited weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs," she said.

Thomas-Greenfield said the US intends to raise North Korea's and Russia's violations in future meetings with the Council.

She renewed her call for the UN to send a team to Ukraine to investigate Russia's use of Iranian drones against Ukraine's infrastructure.

Russia denies it used Iranian drones in Ukraine and opposes any UN investigation.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said earlier that the UN "should not bow to pressure from Western countries."

