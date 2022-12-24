Israel celebrates second anniversary of normalisation with Morocco in Rabat

Israel's Liaison Office in Rabat organised on Thursday an event to celebrate the second anniversary of normalisation between Israel and Morocco.

The event was hosted by Mohammad V National Theatre in Rabat and several diplomatic and political figures delivered speeches.

Hundreds of people from Israel and Morocco attended the event to celebrate their commitment to advancing regional prosperity and peace between the two countries, Morocco World News reported.

Head of the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat, Alona Fisher Kamm, said: "This event is a great opportunity to celebrate the great achievements of the last two years between our two countries."

She stated that the two years witnessed visits by ministers, signing of agreements, and the development of tourism, cultural and economic relations.

On 10 December 2020, Israel and Morocco announced resumption of their diplomatic relations, which was halted in 2000.

