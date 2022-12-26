Hamas hails choice of Jerusalem as permanent capital for Arab media

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, praised on Sunday the Arab League's decision to choose Jerusalem as the permanent capital of Arab media.

In a statement, Head of Hamas' media department, Ezzat El-Rishq, applauded the decision, which was taken by the Arab League's Council of the Arab Information Ministers.

"This decision reiterated the status of Jerusalem and Palestine in the hearts of the Arab nation," El-Rishq said.

He called for giving more coverage for the Palestinian cause by the Arab media as a way to express the Arab support for the Palestinian people's steadfastness against the Israeli occupation.

The Council of Arab Information Ministers chose the city of Jerusalem as the permanent capital of Arab media, affirming the centrality of the Palestinian cause and appreciating the emotional status and the special historical and legal character of the holy city.

