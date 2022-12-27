Hezbollah: Lebanon Maritime border demarcation must be completed

Lebanon's maritime border demarcation for oil exploration and extraction must be completed, Hezbollah's deputy secretary general said yesterday.

Naim Qassem told Al-Nour radio station that oil extraction in Lebanon had nothing to do with "electing the Lebanese president," adding that his group was keen on "reaching tangible results on the issue of Lebanon's wealth."

"Hezbollah seeks to elect a new Lebanese president as soon as possible," Qassem stressed, noting that the "Lebanese parliament diversity is one of the reasons why the president file requires accuracy."

"A dialogue between the political blocs is crucial to accomplishing this goal," he reiterated.

