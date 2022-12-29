Hamas criticises 'biased', 'contradictory' EU resolution on two-state solution

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas issued a statement yesterday criticising the EU over Resolution no. 2949/2022 (RSP), on the prospects for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

In a political memorandum, Hamas said the resolution "contained several inaccuracies and contradictions about the Palestinian issue", noting that it "is heavily biased against the Palestinians' inherent and legitimate rights to freedom, return and self-determination."

Among the issues raised with the resolution, the movement said it has sided with the Israeli occupation's narrative, while ignoring the Palestinian people's legitimate right to resistance and self-defence.

"Voting against this right is considered a great sin that Europeans have committed, once again. This vote also reflects the double standards with which the European Union deals with issues of peoples and freedoms around the world."

"In recent months, we have seen the European position on the crisis in Ukraine, and how the Ukrainian resistance was considered legitimate and supported with money and weapons," the statement said. The resolution, Hamas insists, has disregarded terrorism practised by the Israeli occupation on a daily basis.

The EU resolution was called out over its double standards in regards to its advocating "customised" democracy for the Palestinians and the issue of the participation of resistance factions in free and fair elections, "despite the fact that most of the candidates for the Israeli Knesset have criminal records and terrorist practices and are labeled on terrorist lists in many countries, including Israel itself."

Hamas acknowledged the resolution's demand to end the Israeli blockade, imposed on the people of Gaza since 2006 but concluded that the resolution is further proof of "the European bias towards the Israeli occupation and its racist policies" and the EU's lack of seriousness in pursuing a just and fair solution to the Palestinian cause.

The movement urged the European Parliament to reconsider Resolution 2949 and to correct its position in order to achieve a just solution for the Palestinian people.

Earlier this month, a senior member of Hamas denounced the EU over its silence concerning the complicity of over 700 European financial institutions in supporting illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian lands.