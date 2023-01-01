UAE president congratulates Israel's Netanyahu on forming new gov't

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on assuming office, Anadolu reports.

Bin Zayed made a phone call with Netanyahu during which he congratulated him on the formation of his new government, the state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE leader said he was looking forward to strengthening ties between the two countries in all fields and advancing partnership between the two sides, WAM said.

Netanyahu, for his part, thanked the UAE leader and underlined the importance of relations between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.

The Knesset (Israel's parliament) granted confidence to Netanyahu's new government on Thursday after he and his allies won the majority of seats in the Knesset in last month's general elections.

Netanyahu, 73, served as prime minister from 1996 to 1999, and then for 12 straight years, from 2009 to 2021.

