Ben-Gvir visits prison to ensure no improvements made to prisoner conditions

Israel's newly appointed National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir paid his first visit on Thursday to Nafha Prison for Palestinian prisoners to make sure that conditions had not improved in the wake of a High Court ruling in their favour, Haaretz reported.

Israel Prison Service Commissioner Katy Perry accompanied the far-right extremist Ben-Gvir during his visit to the prison.

During the visit, Ben-Gvir was presented with the new wings of the prison built last year, which include further restrictions on Palestinian prisoners.

"I came to Nafha Prison yesterday to ensure that the murderers of Jews are not getting better conditions as a result of the construction of new cells, and I was glad to see that the Israel Prison Service does not intend to improve their holding conditions," Ben-Gvir said.

According to The Times of Israel, he has also spoken in favour of introducing the death sentence to convicted prisoners.

"I will continue to handle the holding conditions of security prisoners so that they do not get any added benefits," The Times of Israel reported Ben-Gvir saying.

The Palestinian Ministry of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners in Gaza considered Ben-Gvir's visit to Nafha Prison a prelude to implementing his criminal plans against prisoners.

Commenting on the visit, Hamas's spokesperson Abdul Latif Al-Qanoa slammed Ben-Gvir as a: "Fascist Israeli occupation minister who has plans to repress Palestinian detainees up his sleeve."

Al-Qanoa condemned the plans being orchestrated by the Israeli occupation government against Palestinian detainees as a "dangerous development".

The Hamas spokesperson also stressed that Palestinians would not stand idle while the Israeli occupation government enforces these plans.

