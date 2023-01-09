Israel: Ben-Gvir bans raising Palestine flag in Israel

Israel's Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, issued a directive to police chiefs calling on them to remove Palestinian flag in public spaces.

The extremist right-wing minister said that he ordered police to impose a ban on raising the Palestinian flag, or any flag that shows affiliation with Palestinian organisations or incites against Israel.

This comes after reports published by Israeli media outlets, including the private Channel 12, indicated that tensions had risen between Ben-Gvir and the police after the latter ignored his instructions to prevent celebrations following the release of Palestinian prisoner Karim Younis who spent 40 years in Israeli prisons.

Ben-Gvir also issued a decision cancelling the regulations by Omer Barlev and Mickey Levy, which allowed all Knesset members to meet with Palestinian prisoners in the occupation's prisons.

The head of the Otzma Yehudit Party said he cancelled former Minister of Public Security Omer Barlev and former MK Mickey Levy's regulation, which allowed any Knesset member to meet with prisoners in prisons.

"I believe that meetings between Knesset lawmakers and security prisoners can give those prisoners a boost, which may lead to incitement and the promotion of terrorist propaganda," Ben-Gvir said.

Israel: Ben-Gvir orders probe into celebration of prisoner's release