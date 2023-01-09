Israel prevented call to prayer in Ibrahimi Mosque 613 times in 2022

Jewish settlers and Israeli police and soldiers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque 262 times in 2022, and the Israeli army prevented the call to prayer in the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron 613 times, the Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs said in its annual report yesterday.

The report stated that the Israeli forces and settlers escalated their attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, with more than 48,000 settlers storming the area 262 times in 2022.

Dozens of murabiteen, Palestinian men and women who guard Al-Aqsa, were also forced out the mosque and banned from entering it.

Israeli occupation authorities ask prevented the call to prayer at the Ibrahimi Mosque 613 times and closed the mosque for 10 days, the report added

Occupation forces continue to build an elevator at the mosque to allow easier access for settlers, raise Israeli flags and candelabrum on its roof, and hold loud parties while banned Palestinians access to the mosque.

The ministry added that 24 mosques in the West Bank were subjected to attacks by Israeli settlers, include storming the mosques, torching them, or demolishing them.

The report stated that Israeli settlers held Talmudic prayers in more than 20 Islamic sites and attacked 12 cemeteries during 2022.