Pope Francis calls for preserving historical, legal status of Jerusalem

January 10, 2023 at 11:27 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Vatican City
Pope Francis celebrates the solemnity of the Immaculate Concepcion in Piazza Mignanelli, near the Spanish Steps, Rome, Italy, on December 08, 2022 [Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu Agency]
Pope Francis called for preserving the historical and legal status quo in the occupied holy city of Jerusalem, the Wafa news agency reported.

Vatican officially recognizes Palestine Pope Francis – Cartoon [Carlos Latuff/MiddleEastMonitor]

Speaking during his annual meeting with the diplomatic corps accredited to the Vatican, Pope Francis expressed concern about the increase in violence in the holy land, which has led to more victims.

He stressed that the holy city belongs to the three monotheistic religions, and it is the most affected by this violence, noting that the name of Jerusalem – the city of peace – brings to mind its true image, which should be a forum for peace and not a theatre of conflict as it is today.

Pope Francis expressed his full confidence that Jerusalem will become a place of fraternity where religions can be practiced freely and peacefully in the holy sites.

He hoped that the Palestinian and Israeli sides would resume direct talks to realise the two-state vision, in line with international law and the relevant UN resolutions.

