Lebanon fails to intercept Israel drone

The Lebanese army announced today it had failed to intercept an Israeli drone flown over Lebanon's southern airspace, a statement revealed.

It added that a patrol was inspecting a separate incident in the south when a "drone belonging to the Israeli enemy violated Lebanese airspace," prompting soldiers to shoot in its direction.

A Lebanese security source told Reuters they failed to shoot it down.

It comes after the Lebanese army said earlier this week that an Israeli drone and gunboat violated the Lebanese air space and maritime border, Anadolu News Agency reports.

An Israeli army drone violated the Lebanese airspace "from opposite the town of Ramyah towards the town of Marwahin for 20 minutes," the Lebanese Army said in a Monday's statement.

Lebanon says Israel violates its airspace and territorial waters on an almost daily basis and had called on the UN to intervene to stop these violations, especially with regard to the Israeli bombing of Syria from Lebanese airspace.

READ: Lebanon says Israel violated territorial waters, airspace