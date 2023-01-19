Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraqi fans arrive for Arabian Gulf Cup final

Excited fans in Basra arrive many hours early for the Arabian Gulf cup final between Iraq and Oman. The stadium was almost full three hours before kick off, after crowd control issues led to a crush and a number of serious injuries.
