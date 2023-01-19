Israel-Morocco Defence Cooperation Committee holds first meeting in Rabat

The Moroccan-Israeli Joint Defence Cooperation Steering Committee held the first annual two-day meeting in Rabat.

The Committee discussed bilateral military cooperation, especially logistics, training and the acquisition and modernisation of military equipment.

The two sides have also agreed to further strengthen cooperation and expand it to other areas, including in intelligence, air defence and electronic warfare.

The meeting was chaired by Morocco's General Doukur Darmy, Inspector-General of the Royal Armed Forces and Dror Shalom, Director of the Office of Political-Military Affairs at the Israeli Defence Ministry.

A statement issued by the General Command of the Royal Armed Forces indicated that talks were also held on the sidelines of this meeting, between Moroccan and Israeli officials, both civilian and military.

The Council of Advisors has ratified, during a legislative session, 15 international agreements related to promoting and consolidating cooperation, as well as strengthening its position on the continental level, including two agreements with Israel that concern economic and trade cooperation, as well as air services.

Morocco takes legal action against Israeli claiming to be daughter of late King Hassan II