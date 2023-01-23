UNRWA employees in Gaza to start partial strike

Employees of UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) started partial strike on Monday in protest against firing the head of Employees Union in Occupied West Bank, Al Watan Voice reported.

In a statement, the Union said that the partial strike to include the centres of food distribution, micro-project funding offices, service and maintain offices and others. All employees and education supervisors at schools are to leave their workplaces.

The regional office of the UNRWA closed down between 11 and 12 am, and employees to tell a press conference in front of the main gate of the UNRWA's headquarters.

The statement stated that the security guards and doormen are not included in the strike, in order to keep guarding and serving the offices.

At the same time, the statement stressed that action will continue until all just demands of the employees were fulfilled.

