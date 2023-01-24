41 Kuwait MPs call to boycott Sweden over extremist's burning of Holy Qur'an

As many as 41 Kuwaiti lawmakers condemned, on Tuesday, the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran by Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist Stram Kurs Party leader, Rasmus Paludan, in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, and called to boycott all countries that do not respect Muslims sanctities, Kuwaiti Al-Anbaa newspaper reported.

The lawmakers said, in a joint statement, that these practices provoke the feelings of Muslims around the world.

They also condemned the Swedish government for granting permission to carry out the act and appealed to all parliamentarians in the world to boycott the Swedish government and all governments that do not respect Muslims' sacred values, stressing that these practices "do not undermine the sanctity of the Quran in the heart of every civilised person".

On Monday, cooperative societies in Kuwait announced a boycott of Swedish products in protest of the provocative act.

All Arab Gulf countries issued statements of condemnation and denunciation, and considered the incident "a serious provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world".

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, warned that such acts "would inflame the feelings of Muslims around the world, and constitute a dangerous provocation for them."

On Saturday, Paludan burned a copy of the Holy Qur'an outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, amid tight police protection that prevented anyone from approaching him while committing the provocative act.