Occupation Forces detect new weapon expected to appear for the first time in Egypt skies

Egypt plans to manufacture the first warplane in its history in cooperation with South Korea. Egypt seeks to produce an armed version of Korea's T-50.

Egypt is working on producing 100 training aircraft of this type, and even exporting them in the future.

The Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI) signed an agreement with the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to locally produce an advanced training aircraft in Egypt.

AOI Chairman, Mokhtar Abdel-Latif, had announced that he had met with a high-ranking delegation from Seoul, which included Members of Parliament and senior officials from KAI and Hanwha Aerospace. They discussed the production of an aircraft that would meet the needs of the Egyptian Army, and will be exported to Arab and African countries, according to Russia Today.

The aircraft will be manufactured at the AOI factory in Helwan, where the Chinese K-8E trainer model was previously manufactured under license for the Egyptian Air Force.

The Israel Defence website, by the Israeli army, said that the Egyptian-Korean T-50 is a very advanced plane, and Egypt will build an armed model of it, not just a training model, as this plane has war capabilities in its FA-50 model.

The Israeli website mentioned that the media in Seoul wrote that Egypt is interested in producing 100 of these training aircraft, and the reason is the compatibility between the Korean plane and the F-16 fighters that fly in the Egyptian Air Force.

