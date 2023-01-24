Latest News
Saudi Arabia $20bn takeover bid for F1 rejected
Occupation Forces detect new weapon expected to appear for the first time in Egypt skies
Sisi's supporters revolt on the 12th anniversary of the January Revolution due to difficult conditions
Egypt Sisi heads to India as 'Chief Guest' for Republic Day
Egypt President denies that his government has created the economic crisis
Saudi Arabia will allow Israel tourists to visit Tiran and Sanafir: Globes
Israel authorities persist in harassing Palestinian prisoners released after 40 years
Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia 'positive' position on restoring relations
Egypt: Sisi meets CIA Director to discuss stronger security cooperation
Ukraine poll says 60% of citizens feel solidarity with Israel against Palestinians
Israel: restrictions on foreigners in West Bank increase Palestinian isolation, says HRW
Israel transfers veteran Palestinian prisoner and nephew to desert prison
Tunisia: judgements set dangerous precedent, says Ennahda
UK: Calls for urgent investigation into 200 missing unaccompanied minors
Hamas slams Israel's 'ethnic cleansing' of Khan Al-Ahmar
