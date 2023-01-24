Ukraine poll says 60% of citizens feel solidarity with Israel against Palestinians

A majority of Ukrainians — 60 per cent — say that they feel solidarity with Israelis when they attacked by Palestinians, compared with only one per cent who feel solidarity with the Palestinians, a new poll has revealed. The poll was conducted earlier this month by the Institute of Sociology in Kyiv at the request of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine.

It also showed that 64 per cent of Ukrainians support Israel in its conflict with Iran. Less than one per cent of respondents support Tehran.

With 53 per cent of Ukrainians believing that Israel is an ally, only 12 per cent believe otherwise. However, 43 per cent of respondents expressed their dissatisfaction with Tel Aviv's refusal to support their country militarily in its war against Russia; although they understood its reasons.

An overwhelming majority, 87 per cent, believe that Israeli technology will help rebuild their country in the post-war reconstruction process.

Asked how Israel helps Ukraine, 48 per cent of respondents said that Israel transferred humanitarian aid; 17 per cent said it provided intelligence; and eight per cent believe that it transferred security equipment and weapons. Eleven per cent believe that Israel does not help Ukraine at all and 16 per cent did not respond.

Regarding similarities between the two countries, 53 per cent of Ukrainians believe that Israel and Ukraine are similar in their resilience; 33 per cent believe that the two countries are similar in their level of democracy; 30 per cent noted their creativity and innovation; and 39 per cent said that they share the same moral values.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Israel has provided Ukraine with large amounts of humanitarian aid, equipment and training, and opened a field hospital near the city of Lviv in the west of the country. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced an increase in humanitarian support for the Ukrainian people during this difficult time, "especially energy".

