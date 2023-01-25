Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egyptians remember protesters who died on 25 January anniversary

January 25, 2023
Egyptians come together, participating in the revolution that took place on 25th January 2011 [The wisdom of the day/Facebook]
Today marks the anniversary of the 2011 uprising, when millions of Egyptians took to the streets to demand President Hosni Mubarak stand down from power after 30 years.

Police brutality, unemployment and corruption were among the key demands, as demonstrators gathered in Alexandria, Aswan, Mansoura and Tanta.

Thirteen years on, Egyptians have taken to Twitter to remember some of the protesters who were killed by the regime, both during the uprising and during demonstrations to commemorate its anniversary in the years that followed.

"Peace be upon their souls. The most beautiful of us are dead."

In 2014, Sayed Wezza of the April 6 Movement was shot dead by police in Sherif Street, downtown Cairo.

In 2015, Shaimaa Al-Sabbagh, a 32-year-old mother of a young boy, was killed by a police officer in a shooting that was captured on videos and on photos.

On 25 January 2016, Italian PhD student, Giulio Regeni was murdered, widely believed to be by members of Egypt's security forces.

Over a decade later, Egypt is in the middle of a spiralling economic crisis with accelerating inflation, a currency crisis and soaring food costs.

The new government is more repressive than ever. Thousands are detained without trial, tortured, and denied medical care.

One of the most high-profile political prisoners is the British Egyptian, Alaa Abdelfattah, who has been detained since 2019.

Amnesty International are organising a vigil outside the Egyptian embassy in London today, calling for freedom for Alaa Abdelfattah and justice for Giulio Regeni.

"One day freedom and dignity will return, and the people will live freely, there is no doubt about that."

