Egyptians remember protesters who died on 25 January anniversary

Today marks the anniversary of the 2011 uprising, when millions of Egyptians took to the streets to demand President Hosni Mubarak stand down from power after 30 years.

#٢٥_يناير 2011 الموجة الثورية الأولى pic.twitter.com/CF37ubuisr — A Mansour أحمد منصور (@amansouraja) January 25, 2023

تذكار ثورة #٢٥_يناير – كل عام ومصر وشعبها بخير – ثورة تشرفت بالمشاركة فيها رغم استغلالها، وسرقتها، وقتل حلمها. pic.twitter.com/un0lMUCjBL — Mohamed Abu Hamed (@MohamedAbuHamed) January 23, 2023

Police brutality, unemployment and corruption were among the key demands, as demonstrators gathered in Alexandria, Aswan, Mansoura and Tanta.

Thirteen years on, Egyptians have taken to Twitter to remember some of the protesters who were killed by the regime, both during the uprising and during demonstrations to commemorate its anniversary in the years that followed.

سلاما علي اروح الطاهره ذهبت في حب هذا الوطن اجمل مافينا مات #Jan25 pic.twitter.com/cG2FNs4C5f — محمود رمضان (@mhmwdrm58984381) January 24, 2023

"Peace be upon their souls. The most beautiful of us are dead."

In 2014, Sayed Wezza of the April 6 Movement was shot dead by police in Sherif Street, downtown Cairo.

In #Jan25 2014, Sayed Wezza, a beloved youth of 6th of April movement, was shot dead by Egyptian police while participating in a protest for the anniversary of the revolution

There were mass arrests all over Egypt this day, those arrested were actually charged with killing him! pic.twitter.com/WAOPAoH3gn — Mona Seif (@Monasosh) January 25, 2023

In 2015, Shaimaa Al-Sabbagh, a 32-year-old mother of a young boy, was killed by a police officer in a shooting that was captured on videos and on photos.

8 years ago today Shaimaa El Sabbagh, 31, left her house to participate in a small gathering for #jan25 in Cairo, and would never return home. #Egypt https://t.co/zK89OeZ9mu pic.twitter.com/n8GpICB1gR — Gianluca Costantini (@channeldraw) January 24, 2023

On 25 January 2016, Italian PhD student, Giulio Regeni was murdered, widely believed to be by members of Egypt's security forces.

Exactly 7 years ago my brother, Giulio Regeni, italian PhD student @Cambridge_Uni, was kidnapped, tortured and intentionally killed while in Cairo for his research. Since then my family, and thousands of people with us, are fighting for truth and justice. #veritapergiulioregeni pic.twitter.com/aKOMAHK2wx — Irene Regeni (@IreneBenzop) January 25, 2023

Over a decade later, Egypt is in the middle of a spiralling economic crisis with accelerating inflation, a currency crisis and soaring food costs.

The new government is more repressive than ever. Thousands are detained without trial, tortured, and denied medical care.

One of the most high-profile political prisoners is the British Egyptian, Alaa Abdelfattah, who has been detained since 2019.

Amnesty International are organising a vigil outside the Egyptian embassy in London today, calling for freedom for Alaa Abdelfattah and justice for Giulio Regeni.

"Glory to the troublemakers."

Twelve years.

January 25, 2011. May we never stop remembering. May we never stop causing trouble. #Jan25 pic.twitter.com/tA0UxQ4ZrH — Mai El-Sadany (@maitelsadany) January 24, 2023

#ثورة_25_يناير ثورة الشعب المصري الصادقة مهما حاولوا تشويه صورتها أو اغتيالها.

رحم الله شهداءها وثبتنا الله على مبادئها.

وسنبقى على العهد دائماً، ويومًا ما ستعود الحرية والكرامة ويعيش الشعب حراً، لا شك في ذلك، أملًا في الله وحسن ظن فيه.

اللهم فرجاً.#25_يناير #ثورة_25 #مصر pic.twitter.com/uXecLH63oZ — محمد جمال هلال (@gamal_helal) January 25, 2023

"One day freedom and dignity will return, and the people will live freely, there is no doubt about that."

