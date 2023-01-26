Schengen Visa for Turks: Germany works 'overtime', Envoy says

German Ambassador to Ankara, Jurgen Schulz, assured that his country is working overtime to process Schengen Visa applications from Turkish citizens, according to the German office on Thursday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Visa issue is a "priority" for Germany, Schulz said: "We want to shorten the wait time for application owners even more."

"Germany's representative offices in Turkiye are working overtime, sometimes even on weekends, to process a very large number of applications as soon as possible," he informed.

Last October, the Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) approved a resolution calling for European states to avoid abusing the Schengen Information System (SIS) after a Turkish lawmaker filed a report titled "Misuse of the Schengen Information System as a Politically Driven Sanction by Member States of the Council of Europe" highlighting the "unnecessary and large amount of paperwork" required for visas, as well as high fees and the requirement that applications be submitted in person.

