Israel settlers attack Palestinian farmers in Masafer Yatta

Extremist Israeli Jewish settlers on Friday attacked Palestinian farmers working on their land in Masafer Yatta in the South Hebron Hills, local Palestinian activist Foad La'mour said.

According to La'mour, the Israeli Jewish settlers prevented the Palestinian farmers from working on their farms and forced them out of the whole area.

La'mour said that the "terrorist" Israeli Jewish settlers were protected by the Israeli occupation forces.

The settlers also trashed the seeds the farmers were planting and chanted against Palestinians, calling for killing them.

Meanwhile, he said that another group of Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian homes in Al-Tha'la, also located in Hebron, to the east of Masafer Yatta.

"These attacks come as part of a series of continuous Israeli settler and army attacks carried out against Palestinians in Masafer Yatta to push them to leave their land and homes to make way for settlers to expand their illegal settlements," La'mour explained.

