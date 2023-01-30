Erdogan calls for talks between Turkiye, Russia, Syria, Iran for stability in northern Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for holding meetings between Ankara, Russia, Syria and Iran with the aim of achieving stability in northern Syria.

Speaking in Bilecik, central Turkiye, Erdogan said Ankara's relations with Russia are based on mutual respect and his relationship with President Vladimir Putin is based on honesty.

The Turkish president added that while his country has not been able to obtain the result it desires regarding developments in northern Syria, it is calling for holding tripartite meetings between Turkiye, Russia and Syria.

He added that through these tripartite meetings, which Iran may also join, stability will prevail in the region.

