Algeria is acting for the sake of Palestine, Tebboune tells Gulf States

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has told Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar that his country is acting for the sake of Palestine. Observers believe that this means that the North African state is working formally towards having the State of Palestine accepted as a full member of the UN.

According to separate statements from the Algerian Presidency and the Foreign Ministry, Tebboune's messages to the Gulf countries addressed the issues and interests of the Arab world, as well as bilateral cooperation.

The description of the messages sent to the Gulf suggests that they are related to Algeria taking practical steps for political coordination to mobilise the Arab world with regard to Palestine's accession as a full member of the UN. This was the most prominent decision made in the recent Arab summit in Algeria, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The Algerian move coincides with the escalation of developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, where the new Israeli government, which is described as the most extreme right-wing in the history of the occupation state, is making more attacks in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem. Tension has increased across the occupied Palestinian territories.

