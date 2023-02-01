Lavrov: Iran will participate in improving Turkiye-Syria relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said yesterday that an agreement has been reached regarding Iran's participation in the process of improving relations between Turkiye and Syria, Anadolu Agency reported.

Lavrov affirmed Russia's support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's policy that aims to normalise relations with Syria. The Russian official also expressed his country's readiness to work in this direction.

He added that an agreement has been reached on Iran's participation in this.

Lavrov also stressed that Turkiye, Russia and Iran are members of the Astana process working to resolve the Syrian issue.

"Russia, Iran, and Turkey are members of the Astana troika, which has been handling the Syrian settlement. Therefore, I consider it absolutely logical that any further communication on bringing relations between Turkey and Syria back to normal will also involve Russia and Iran," Lavrov was quoted by the Russian news agency Tass as saying.

"As for the time frames and specific formats of participation, be it at the military, diplomatic or any other level, they are currently being specified. We have a full understanding that it is necessary to move step by step so that every step forward should yield specific, albeit minor, results," he added.

