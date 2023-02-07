Lapid says Netanyahu's planned judicial overhaul will break Israel

Israeli opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned on Monday that the judicial overhaul proposed by the current coalition government will break Israel, the Times of Israel has reported.

"The point of no return for Israeli society is only a few weeks away from us. If you pass this legislation, there will be no way to fix it. There is no going back. This will break the back and core of Israeli society," Lapid told the Israeli Knesset during an event marking the parliament's 74th anniversary. "The flames were lit in this house, but the fire extinguishers are also in this house. As long as there is a chance to stop the legislation that divides this nation in two, we will continue to fight. But if it passes, it will divide this nation in two."

When the proposed reforms were presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin last month, Lapid described the move as a threat, not legal reform, which threatens to destroy the entire constitutional structure of the State of Israel.

"I am announcing now," he said, "that on the day we return to power, all these changes will be cancelled. Judges will not be chosen by corrupt politicians who want them to close their cases. We will fight against all this insanity with all our strength."

Current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on corruption charges. If the legislation is passed by the Knesset, he and any other politicians facing criminal charges will not be able to be prosecuted.

